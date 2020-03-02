Home Business

Auto sales continue to dive, coronavirus may impact production

For February, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a steep 42 per cent fall in total sales year-on-year, at 32,476 units compared to 56,005 last year.

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

India’s automobile companies continued to report contracting demand, with sales data for February indicating that there has been little improvement in offtake. A few automobile manufacturers have also highlighted possible supply constraints arising from the coronavirus outbreak, which could affect production in the near future. 

For February, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a steep 42 per cent fall in total sales year-on-year, at 32,476 units compared to 56,005 last year.

Domestic market sales were down 42 per cent at 30,637 units compared to 52,915 in February 2019 and exports dived 40 per cent. In the passenger vehicles segment, including utility vehicles, cars and vans, M&M reported a decline of 58 per cent while commercial vehicle sales fell 25 per cent. 

As for Tata Motors, domestic sales fell 34 per cent in domestic sales at 38,002 units against 57,221 units last year, while Hyundai Motor reported 7.2 per cent decline in domestic sales and 22 per cent fall in exports.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) also reported a decline in total sales, but at a marginal 1.1 per cent compared to the previous year. Domestic sales dropped 1.6 per cent to 1,36,849 units last month but, exports were up 7.1 per cent year-on-year. 

Coronavirus may hit parts supply 

Auto majors also highlighted possible risks to their supply chains due to the coronavirus outbreak. Mayank Pareek, president (PV Business Unit), Tata Motors, said that the outbreak and a recent fire incident at one of its strategic vendors had affected vehicle production and wholesale volumes. “Actions are being taken to reduce the impact, staying close to our customers by providing transparency of the delivery situation,” he said. M&M chief of sales and marketing Veejay Ram Nakra said that because of the “unforeseeable challenges on the parts-supply from China, BS-VI ramp-up has been affected”. “Going into March, we anticipate the challenge on parts-supply to continue for another few weeks, before we get back to normalcy,” he said.

Sales figures
M&M reported a 42 per cent fall in sales YoY, while Tata Motors saw domestic sales drop by 34 per cent. Hyundai reported 7.2 per cent decline in sales, while Maruti Suzuki’s sales fell 1.1 per cent

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India auto industry India automobile industry
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp