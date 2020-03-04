Home Business

India has three per cent of GDP evading government's tax net: Report

US-based think tank Global Financial Integrity said that the country has the third highest trade-related illicit financial flow among 135 countries with Rs 6.08 lakh crore escaping the tax net.

Published: 04th March 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

gdp

For representational purposes.

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: India has the third highest trade-related illicit financial flow among 135 countries with 83.5 billion dollars (about Rs 6.08 lakh crore) -- or 3.05 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) -- escaping the government's tax net, according to US-based think tank Global Financial Integrity (GFI).

The GFI classifies as illicit flow funds that are illegally earned, transferred or utilised across an international border. The primary sources of illicit flows include grand corruption, commercial tax evasion and transnational crime.

In its annual update 'Trade-Related Illicit Financial Flows in 135 Developing Countries: 2008-2017,' GFI examined trade-related illicit financial flows across 135 developing countries and 36 advanced economies by trading partner, commodity, region and per cent of total trade among other indicators.

By analysing individual country government trade statistics supplied to the United Nations Comtrade database, GFI identified value gaps or mismatches in the reported data.

In terms of averages over the ten-year period, the countries with the largest identified value gaps were nearly the same as those leading in 2017: China (482.4 billion dollars), Russia (92.6 billion dollars), Mexico (81.5 billion dollars), India (78 billion dollars) and Malaysia (64.1 billion dollars).

"It is notable that China was the country with the largest value gap by far for each year over the ten-year period while Russia, Mexico and India repeatedly ranked among the second or third largest average value gaps throughout the period," said the GFI report.

Others like Malaysia, Brazil, Poland, Thailand, Turkey and Indonesia also consistently ranked within the top 10 largest average value gaps in terms of US dollars over the period.

GFI identified a total value gap of 8.7 trillion dollars in trade between the 135 developing and 36 advanced economies over the ten-year period. In 2017, the most recent year for which data are available, the total value gap in trade between advanced economies and developing countries was 817.6 billion dollars.

The act of trade misinvoicing is a major type of illicit financial flow and can be used to evade customs duties, VAT taxes and currency controls among other illicit activities. It also deprives developing country governments of desperately needed tax revenues.

"Developing countries are losing a significant percentage of the value of their trade transactions. In 2017, the value gap associated with trade misinvoicing amounted to 18 per cent of developing country trade," said GFI President and CEO Tom Cardamone.

"If the integrity of trade transactions cannot be assured, it is unlikely countries will be able to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by the 2030 deadline," he said adding data asymmetry is a key problem in trade misinvoicing.

This report provides a host of global and national policy recommendations to reduce information asymmetry. "Implementing these will help countries crack down on trade misinvoicng and start capturing more trade-related revenue," said Cardamone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP Global Financial Integrity Illicit financial flow India tax evasion
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp