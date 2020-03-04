Home Business

NCLT orders liquidation of Nirav Modi's scam-hit firm 'Firestar Diamond International'

This is said to be the first-ever liquidation order for any company embroiled in the fraud schemed by the Modi-Choksi duo before they fled the country.

Published: 04th March 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo |Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Virtually spelling doom for various Indian public sector banks, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi's group company, Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. (FDIPL).

Modi, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are accused of masterminding one of the biggest banking frauds amounting to around Rs 14,000 crore, which was first admitted by Punjab National Bank (PNB) in February 2018, followed by other public sector banks.

This is said to be the first-ever liquidation order for any company embroiled in the fraud schemed by the Modi-Choksi duo before they fled the country, according to experts and officials.

The ruling to liquidate Modi's scam-scarred company FDIPL was delivered last week by a Mumbai NCLT bench comprising (Mrs) Suchitra Kanuparthi (Member-Judicial) and V Nallasenapathy (Member-Technical).

The bench also approved the appointment of the official liquidator Santanu T Ray since there are no business prospects possible from the company, there is no point in pursuing legal suits and recovery cases, and very remote chances of any recovery of the bad money.

Besides, the beleaguered company had insufficient assets to repay the amounts due to the creditors and no resolution plan was possible which could enable the company to clear all its debts, according to the NCLT Mumbai order.

FDIPL is a major subsidiary owned by Firestar International, owned by Modi - currently lodged in London's Wandsworth jail after his arrest in March 2019.

It has a manufacturing unit - along with another group company Radashir Jewellery Company -- in the Surat Special Economic Zone (SURSEZ), which have been the subject matter of probes by various investigation agencies including the Customs Department.

ALSO READ| Nirav Modi's son Rohin moves Bombay HC to stop March 6 auction of seized paintings

The Firestar International, FDIPL and other group companies shot into the limelight in February 2018 when the Punjab National Bank (PNB) admitted to a massive scam of around Rs 14,000-crore architected by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

In a huge boost for Indian investigating agencies, a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai proclaimed Modi as a 'fugitive economic offender" - the only second accused under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) to be declared so after the absconder liquor baron, Vijay Mallya was also labeled thus in January 2019.

Choksi, who has acquired the citizenship of Antigua & Barbuda in the West Indies, had challenged the proceedings to declare him as a "fugitive economic offender", but his plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court in December 2019.

"Since the cases are similar, people should not be surprised if other such liquidation orders follow and the public monies are washed out," a prominent diamond industry player requesting anonymity told IANS.

Even as India has launched a multi-pronged effort to get the 'Mama-Bhanja' duo extradited and face the Indian laws, simultaneous probes are underway into their murky dealings by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Department of Revenue Intelligence and the Income Tax Department.

A consortium of banks including PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Corporation Bank, United Bank of India, have been frantically trying to recover their dues from the duo in different cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Firestar Diamond International Nirav Modi NCLT PNB scam FDIPL liquidation
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp