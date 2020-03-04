SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed dealing in cryptocurrency, quashing an earlier ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on trading in virtual currencies.

The Reserve Bank of India has tightened norms and on April 6, 2018, had banned trading in cryptocurrencies and prohibited banks and financial institutions from providing any related services in virtual currency. The finance ministry also supported the decision and called trading in virtual currencies as illegal.

The April 6 circular was later challenged in the Supreme Court by Internet Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and other petitioners.

After hearing several petitions and arguments from both sides, the Bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman, S Ravindra Bhat, and V Ramasubramanian quashed the ban.

Bitcoin - the largest and most popular cryptocurrency - has appreciated by almost half so far this year, to regain the $10,000 mark against the US dollar for the first time since October.

Other major cryptocurrencies which tend to move in correlation with Bitcoin have also gained this year; while Ethereum has more than doubled, Ripple's XRP is up over 75 per cent.