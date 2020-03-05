Home Business

Jaguar Land Rover joins hands with Tata Power for electric vehicle charging solutions

As part of the association, Tata Power will provide charging solutions for JLR in India across its retail network of 27 outlets in 24 cities and at customers' residence and/or office.

Published: 05th March 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

The Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England

Representational image. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with Tata Power for end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

As part of the association, Tata Power will provide charging solutions for JLR in India across its retail network of 27 outlets in 24 cities and at customers' residence and/or office. Tata Power will be responsible for providing a range of AC and DC chargers, starting from 7 kW to 50 kW capacity, JLR India said in a statement.

"The partnership with Tata Power will be a tremendous value addition for JLR customers as it provides a one-stop solution to their charging needs and also provides easy accessibility to the wide network of public charging infrastructure being set up by Tata Power across India," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

This tie-up is one step forward in creating the right ecosystem enabling a simple and hassle free charging experience for owners of company's first electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, which makes its debut in India later this year, he added.

"As India's leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we will provide JLR's EV customers with easy, ubiquitous and seamless charging experience at their homes, offices and public places," Tata Power Company CFO and President Ramesh Subramanyam said.

He added that this partnership is also an endorsement of JLR's faith in Tata Power's ability to deal with the electrified range of vehicles that it will bring into India.

