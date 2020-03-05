Home Business

Lenders approve Rs 23,000 crore resolution plan for Reliance Communications

Sources said that a committee of RCom creditors on March 4 unanimously approved the insolvency resolution plan to settle unpaid debt of RCom, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel.

Published: 05th March 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani

Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With lenders approving a Rs 23,000 crore resolution plan for Reliance Communication, as much as Rs 5,500 crore will flow to Chinese banks, clearing about 55 per cent of their principal dues, including of those lenders to whom firm's promoter Anil Ambani had allegedly given a personal guarantee.

In a regulatory filing, RCom said "that in the e-voting conducted pursuant to the meeting of the committee of creditors held on March 2, 2020, which e-voting concluded on March 4, 2020 at 8 pm (IST), the committee of creditors of RCOM has, by way of voting share of 100 per cent of the committee of creditors, approved the resolution plan submitted by UV Asset Reconstruction Company Limited.

"Further, in respect of the subsidiaries of RCOM, i e, Reliance Telecom Limited and Reliance Infratel Limited, which are also undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process under the provisions of the Code, resolution plans submitted by UV Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, and (Jio's subidiary) Reliance Digital Platform & Project Services Limited through its division Infrastructure Projects respectively, have been approved by the committee of creditors of each of the aforesaid companies by 100 per cent voting share," it said.

However, it did not give details saying the plans will be submitted to the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for final nod.

While Reliance Jio will get the tower and fiber assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd for Rs 4,700 crore, UV Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (UVARC) will get assets of RCom and Reliance Telecom (spectrum) for Rs 14,000 crore, they said.

After considering a clawback clause, the resolution plan fetched Rs 23,000 crore, which will go towards paying dues of Chinese banks, who are the largest lenders, they said, adding Chinese banks will receive Rs 5,500 crore and their principal debt would stand reduced to Rs 4,500 crore.

Against the alleged personal-guarantee of one debt, the Chinese banks would receive Rs 1,800 crore (USD 250 million) and their exposure will reduce by 55 per cent to USD 300 million (Rs 2,200 crore). The Chinese banks - Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China - had dragged Ambani to the UK court to recover outstanding.

The sources said that the total principal secured debt of banks is around Rs 33,000 crore. Under the plan, 38 lenders of RCom can recover over 70 per cent of their outstanding of Rs 33,000 crore secured debt, they said.

"The committee of creditors (COC) has approved the resolution plans of RCOM and its subsidiaries RTL and RITL with an absolute majority of 100 per cent by the lenders at the COC meeting, as against the mandatory requirement of 66 per cent," a source said.

Lenders submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August of which Rs 33,000 crore estimated to be secured debt. Reliance Jio and UV Asset Reconstruction Company Limited were the highest bidders for RCOM assets at the CoC meeting held on January 13, 2019.

Jio had placed a bid of around Rs 4,700 crore for the tower and fiber assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL), while UVARCL has made an offer of Rs 14,000 crore for spectrum, real estate assets, enterprise, and data center businesses held by RCom and Reliance Telecom Ltd.

In addition, the creditors will clawback the priority payments of Rs 4,300 crore made to Chinese (Rs 1,300 crore) and Indian lenders (Rs 3,000 crore). "Loans of Chinese lenders will reduce by nearly 65 per cent to around Rs 4,000 crore from around Rs 12,000 crore. This is the highest-ever recovery of dues by financial creditors in the telecom sector, which has seen the exit or shut down of 11 out of 12 telcos since 2012," the source claimed.

According to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, the recovery to lenders in the case of Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel was 63 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively. "The bidders have committed to pay 30 per cent of the proceeds of around Rs 7,500 crore within 90 days," the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Communications RCom insolvency RCom resolution Reliance Infratel Anil Ambani Reliance Telecom
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp