Major expansion on Chennai-based start-up iDecorwala’s cards

With diversification of its products, the iDecorwala.com is eyeing to generate a turnover of Rs 200 crore in the next three years.

Published: 05th March 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Chennai-based start-up iDecorwala.com, which was founded in 2016 primarily to provide a one-stop solution for all wallpaper needs of millennials, is set for a major expansion.

Extending its range beyond wallpapers, the company has launched complete home décor solutions including curtains, upholstery, tableware, flooring and ceiling solutions, and it is aggressively venturing into newer markets.

Viral Thaker, founder and managing director of the company, has chalked out a complete roadmap to achieve the goal and is confident about the outcome.

According to Thaker, the company, which currently has presence in seven cities, will start operations in 10 more tier-2 cities soon.

It has 200 dealers across the country, but plans are afoot to expand the network further.

The company said its focus is on providing quality products with innovative design and craftmanship.

It offers a wide range of bespoke wallpapers to suit all tastes, personalities, moods and budgets.

All orders booked on iDecorwala.com are delivered within 48 hours across India, said Viral. He added that their wide network of skilled manpower ensures hassle-free wallpaper installations for customers.

“Along with offering a wide range of products to customers across categories, we are also focusing on premiumisation of products. We are creating special designs to meet the needs of hotels, corporates and the elite class,” said Thaker.

“Our uniqueness lies in the craftmanship of the products and services. We can provide customised solutions according to the needs of the customer as we have our own manufacturing unit in Chennai with a dedicated team of designers.” 

iDecorwala had seen a turnover of Rs40 lakh in FY 2017-18, while in FY 2018-19, it reached 86 lakh. In the current financial year, its turnover is expected to cross Rs 2.2 crore.

The start-up also plans to launch a drive to sensitise customers about wallpapers.

“People are not aware about the utility of wallpapers and have so many misconceptions attached to it. We will launch an online campaign to educate people about all types of wallpaper materials available, such as duplex (coated paper), vinyl, non-woven and glass fibre, along with eco-friendly ones such as fabric-based on acoustic properties. All the wallpapers on iDecorwala.com are cleanable,” said Viral.

