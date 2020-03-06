Home Business

AGR liabilities stand at Rs 21,533 crore as per self assessment: Vodafone Idea

The government has estimated the company's dues at over Rs 53,000 crore, of which it has so far paid only Rs 3,500 crore in two tranches

Vodafone Global CEO Nick Read after meeting FM at the Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday

Vodafone Global CEO Nick Read after meeting FM at the Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Beleaguered Vodafone Idea Ltd on Friday put its total dues to the government following a Supreme Court order at Rs 21,533 crore - less than half of what the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has estimated.

On a day when Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read met top ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the UK telecom giant's India joint venture, Vodafone Idea Ltd in a statement said it has already paid Rs 3,500 crore out of the "self-assessed" liability of Rs 21,533 crore.

The DoT, following the Supreme Court ruling in October last year which said that all kinds of income generated by telecom companies will be considered for calculating government dues, had estimated Vodafone Idea's liabilities at over Rs 53,000 crore.

On March 4, Minister of State for Communications & IT Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, stated that Idea Cellular owed the government Rs 15,230.37 crore and Vodafone Group of Companies another Rs 37,808.23 crore.

Out of the total Rs 53,038.6 crore due from Vodafone Idea, a sum of Rs 3,500 crore has been received, he had said. On Friday, the company, which was formed following the merger of Idea and Vodafone, in a statement said it has "filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the Department of Telecommunications. The self-assessment discloses the company's AGR liabilities to aggregate Rs 21,533 crores including a principal amount of Rs 6,854 crores for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020."

"The company has already paid a sum of Rs 2,500 crores on February 17, 2020, and a further sum of Rs 1,000 crores on February 20, 2020, towards this liability," it added. On a similar self-assessment pattern, Bharti Airtel paid Rs 13,004 crore to the government in two installments.

It had also deposited an additional Rs 5,000 crore "as an ad-hoc payment (subject to subsequent refund/adjustment) to cover differences, if any, arising from the reconciliation exercise with the DoT," it had said on February 29.

The total payout by Bharti Airtel was half of Rs 35,586.01 crore liability estimated by the DoT. Dhotre in the reply had stated that Bharti Airtel owed Rs 21,682 crore in licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore in spectrum usage charges.

Similarly, Vodafone Idea owed Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee and another Rs 24,729.23 crore in spectrum charges. According to the DoT, 16 telecom companies owed the government a total of Rs 146,336.98 crore as a fallout of the Supreme Court ruling.

No details of the discussions Read had with Sitharaman and Prasad were immediately available. Vodafone holds 45.2 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea where Aditya Birla Group is the other promoter. Emerging from the over 30-minute meeting with Prasad, Read refused to comment on whether the British telecom giant will exit India, saying, "No comments".

Vodafone Idea has been at the forefront of seeking a bailout package from the liability imposed by the Supreme Court ruling. It had recently told the government that it would not be able to pay the full dues unless state support is extended to survive the crisis.

The company has made a strong plea for setting off Rs 8,000 crore of GST credits against part of the liability.

For the remaining dues, it wants payment to be staggered over 15 years at a simple interest rate of 6 per cent after a three-year moratorium. It also wants drastic cuts in licence fee and fixing of a minimum price for calls and data.

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has held multiple rounds of discussions at the telecom and finance ministries over the last few weeks to look for a solution to keep the company's operations on track.

In December, Birla had said Vodafone Idea may have to shut shop if there is no relief on the statutory dues. "If we are not getting anything, then I think it is the end of the story for Vodafone Idea. It does not make sense to put good money after bad. We will shut shop," Birla had said.

Even Read had recently stated that the situation in India is critical, following the Supreme Court's AGR ruling.

