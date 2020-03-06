Home Business

Centre wants to set up API parks, mulls reviving PSU bulk drug units

According to top officials, to promote domestic API manufacturing the government could lift price controls on drugs made from domestic bulk drug raw materials.

Published: 06th March 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in a photo illustration

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in a photo illustration. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre wants to set up parks that will manufacture pharma raw materials currently imported from China, while sections within the government also want sick state-run pharma units, specialised in manufacturing active pharma ingredients, to be revived.

According to top officials, to promote domestic API manufacturing the government could lift price controls on drugs made from domestic bulk drug raw materials. India is dependant on China for some 70 per cent of its API supplies and the current Coronavirus scare, which has seen imports from China stopped, has underlined India’s supply vulnerability.

Nearly 40-odd APIs have been identified whose production the government wants to encourage, officials said. While incentives will be offered to bulk drug manufacturers to scale up their production, sections within the chemicals and fertilizer ministry want the two sick PSUs – Indian Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd – to be revived instead of being sold off or shut down as was earlier planned.

"We can rope in private investors and do the job of revival or use incentives which we will anyway pay out to encourage API manufacturers coupled with sale of land banks etc. to work out a revival package," said officials.

Officials said the government has plans to set up API parks in states like Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. India imported APIs worth $2.5 billion in 2018-19 from China. The raw material feeds medicine manufactured for both the domestic market as well as India’s $19.14 billion pharma exports business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pharma materials API park PSU drug units Pharmaceutical units
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp