Home Business

ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai

It is said that Kapoor was being questioned in connection with the bank’s relation with troubled reality firm Diwan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

Published: 06th March 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor (File Photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor's residence at Samudra Mahal in Mumbai’s Worli late Friday night.

It is said that Kapoor was being questioned in connection with the bank’s relation with troubled reality firm Diwan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

"Raid at Rana Kapoor’s residence was linked to the agency’s money laundering probe related to DHFL, which is accused of siphoning off around Rs 13,000 crore with the help of 79 fictitious companies and one lakh fictitious customers," Hindustan Times quoted an ED official as saying.

ALSO READ: Here is all you need to know about the Yes Bank moratorium

On Thursday, the RBI effectively took control of Yes Bank and appointed an administrator from SBI to overlook operations. The central bank also assured depositors not to panic as the banking regulator along with the central government has been preparing a rescue plan, which is expected to be announced soon.

On Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated that a solution will be found 'very shortly,' and that the 30-day moratorium imposed by the central government was the outer time limit which means that the central bank hopes to resolve the crisis in less than a month. Here are a few things you should know.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Rana Kapoor DHFL YES Bank
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp