A lot is done, a lot more is left to do, say women entrepreneurs

Gunja Sharan By

Express News Service

The past few years have seen women make a deep mark in India’s entrepreneurial landscape, especially in the e-commerce sector. Sample this. Nearly one in four of every seller on the country’s direct-to-customer (D2C) sector is a woman, 22 per cent of which are selling on online marketplaces such as Amazon. However, women entrepreneurs we spoke to say that there is a long way to go and challenging the status quo in a male-dominated world is a prerequisite.

There is no doubt that women-owned firms are less in number, but are growing against all odds and challenges, says Pooja Chhabra, trichologist and co-founder of Nuskay, a start-up that deals in skincare based on age-old home remedies and herbal products.

"It is still a difficult road. Challenges were always there for women entrepreneurs in a patriarchal industry, and it has further heightened," she points out, adding that it was challenging to get a foothold in what is still essentially a men’s club, to have access to funding and to be taken seriously.

Women start-up owners note that they need to be more courageous and display more determination than men to do something on their own, something path-breaking, different and out-of-the-box.

Julia Carmen De Sa, chef and co-owner, TRES Restaurant, says, "While difficult to accept, it is a stone-cold fact that women entrepreneurs keep facing gender bias and stereotypes every day. Being a woman in a predominantly man’s world is not easy, but it is not impossible either."

A recent report by Shiprocket, a logistics aggregator for D2C e-commerce platforms, shows that 28 per cent of women selling online currently are homepreneurs. “The findings fall in line with the growth of the D2C e-commerce market in India. Social media has emerged as a popular channel for women sellers, especially for homepreneurs which constitute housewives, college students, and part-time sellers,” said Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket.

Making it as an entrepreneur requires top notch performance combined with a never-say-die attitude for women, say the start-up founders.

"I believe success doesn’t happen overnight. Entrepreneurship itself presents new challenges every day; it demands constant hard work and enthusiasm. But, women have to prove themselves at every point," notes Bindu Vadera, head interiors, Tahiliani Homes. "My advice is to have faith in yourself and do not give up your dreams. Have a clear understanding of your goals and remember 'you are your biggest supporter'," she said.

The future looks promising, they say. "Women today are fearless go-getters on a quest to make a positive impact on the world. We are filled with the zeal to overcome any impediments and emerge as business leaders thereby creating a gender-diverse business world," says GuruQ founder Minal Anand.

"A woman entrepreneur must dare to dream and live each dream with head held high. Nothing can stop a woman from achieving her dreams but herself,” concludes Reshmi Dey, founder, Glass Sutra.

Pooja Chhabra co-founder, Nuskay

A certified trichologist with over five years of experience, she did her specialisation from IAT Australia after completing MBBS. She co-founded skincare start-up Nuskay. Based on age-old home remedies made of herbal, bio-inspired ingredients, Nuskay products are Ayush certified. The brand focuses on bringing time-tested remedies in an easily accessible, modern and fuss-free format.

Reshmi Dey founder, Glass Sutra

A Math and Economics graduate, Reshmi Dey was first introduced to glass art in 1999 during her trip to Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. Her passion for glass art was the driving force behind Delhi-based Glass Sutra, the first one-of-its-kind glass art studio in the country. Reshmi developed her skills at the International Glass Centre in Dudley, the UK, where she earned a diploma in the subject.

Bindu Vadera head, Tahiliani Homes

Armed with design courses in patination art (process of ageing metals using chemicals) from Camberwell College of Art, London, Bindu Vadera started her design journey over a decade ago. Her stylish cast copper and brass home accessories created a sensation in Delhi’s high fashion address, Ogaan. Her design preferences reinterprets tradition in a new avatar.