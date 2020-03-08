Yes Bank crisis: Founder Rana Kapoor's wife arrives at ED's office in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: Wife of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor, on Sunday, arrived at Enforcement Directorate's office here in Mumbai as her husband has been arrested by the probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED officials are likely to quiz Bindu in connection with the case.

Rana Kapoor, who was taken to the ED office for questioning on Saturday, is scheduled to be produced before a Mumbai court later in the day.

He left the ED office along with the officials of the central probe agency this morning.

The agency had conducted raids at Kapoor's residence located at 'Samudra Mahal' residential tower in Mumbai on Friday and registered a case under the PMLA against him.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said a moratorium has been imposed on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Ltd will not, without the permission in writing of the RBI, make in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs 50,000 lying to his credit in any savings, current or any other deposit account.

The arrest comes after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced and the RBI and Union government initiated action to control its affairs.

The sources revealed that ED is investigating whether a dummy company owned by Kapoor and two of his daughters by the name of Doit Urban Ventures had received Rs 600 crore as kickbacks from DHFL in return for sanctioning of loans to the tune of Rs 4,450 crore from Yes Bank.

ALSO READ | Public money not for private loot, bring Yes Bank under government control: AIBEA

The investigating officer of the case had recorded Kapoor's statement under the PMLA when he was first interrogated on Friday night at his upscale residence in 'Samudra Mahal' complex in Worli area here.

He was brought to the ED office on Saturday noon for a fresh round of questioning. On Saturday, the agency widened its probe in the case as the premises of Kapoor's three daughters in Delhi and Mumbai were searched to gather more information and evidence.

According to officials, Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughters -- Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor -- are allegedly linked to some companies to which the suspected "proceeds of crime" have been traced.

The central agency is also probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of loans to some corporate entities and the subsequently alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.

Other alleged irregularities are also under the agency's scanner including the one related to the alleged PF fraud in the Uttar Pradesh power corporation, they added.

ALSO READ | Yes Bank crisis: PayNearby says functioning 'without any disruption'

The CBI has recently taken over the investigation into the Rs 2,267-crore Employees' Provident Fund fraud in Uttar Pradesh, where hard-earned savings of power sector employees were invested in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

The ED action came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. As per the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.

(With PTI and ENS Inputs)