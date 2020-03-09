Home Business

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India Express to offer free rescheduling of tickets

The carrier operates over 660 flights every week to 12 destinations in Gulf countries, including Dubai and Bahrain, besides Singapore.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Air India Express flight

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India Express on Monday said passengers can reschedule their tickets free of cost for all bookings made between March 12-31, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The airline, the budget arm of national carrier Air India, flies to 13 international destinations, mostly in the Gulf region.

"In view of the uncertain travel situation due to COVID-19, free date change will be permitted up to three days prior to the flight departure, for all new bookings effected between March 12, 2020, to March 31, 2020, for travel up to April 30, 2020," the airline said in a statement.

Cancellations charge would be applicable.

Many countries have imposed travel restrictions, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak may cause USD 3 billion revenue loss for airports

It also has around eight domestic connections per week.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the airline has reduced the number of its flights to Singapore and has suspended services to Kuwait, an airline official said.

The official also said flights to Doha are likely to be cancelled as the Gulf nation has banned entry of people from India and 13 other countries due to coronavirus scare.

Among other countries, Saudi Arabia has also put in place travel restrictions.

Passengers holding Umrah visa and tourist visa have been barred from travelling to Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, GoAir said it would not charge any fee on cancellation or rescheduling of tickets booked till April 30.

This would be applicable for all bookings made between March 8 and April 30 and for the travel period between March 8 and September 30.

The zero cancellation and rebooking fee offer can be availed if done up to 14 days before departure, GoAir had said.

On Saturday, IndiGo announced waiving of rescheduling charges on tickets booked between March 12 and March 31 for its domestic and international flights.

