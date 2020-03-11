Rolls-Royce partners with IIT-Madras for joint research programmes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industrial technology giant Rolls-Royce has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to promote joint research programmes.

Rolls Royce will promote upskilling and professional development of its engineering talent, and facilitate higher education and research. The company will also sponsor select employees keen to pursue Masters and PhD level studies, in partnership with IIT Madras.

To qualify for the programme, employees must first clear IIT-M’s selection process, and their topic should be aligned with Rolls-Royce strategic research priorities and capabilities. Rolls-Royce will also roll out a Technical Higher Study Framework to facilitate higher education for its engineers, in partnership with IIT-M.