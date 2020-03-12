STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Moratorium on Yes Bank could have transitory impact on most corporates: Ind-Ra

The moratorium is also likely to impact the liquidity cushion available with many corporates in the form of deposits and investments parked with Yes Bank or available unutilised lines.

Published: 12th March 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from YES Bank in New Delhi after the RBI moratorium (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The moratorium on Yes Bank could have a transitory impact on most corporates exposed to the bank, and delays in resuming normal services may impact the near-term liquidity of some of its customers, rating agency Ind-Ra said.

"India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has carried out a first-cut assessment of the impact of the recently imposed moratorium on Yes Bank's withdrawals till April 3, 2020. The disruption could be transitory for most corporates exposed to the bank, given the administrator's statement of resuming the full operational status by next week," the rating agency said.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank enables RTGS services allowing transactions over Rs 2 lakhs, current A/C withdrawal limit raised

However, delays in resuming normal services could impact the near-term liquidity of some of the bank's customers. Also, corporate groups with a large dependency on the bank could face a longer period of disruption.

These disruptions could stem from their usage of Yes Bank as a lender for facilities such as cash credit, letters of credit, bank guarantees and other working capital facilities as well as a term debt provider.

The moratorium is also likely to impact the liquidity cushion available with many corporates in the form of deposits and investments parked with Yes Bank or available unutilised lines.

Also, issuers with Yes Bank as a service provider could also see a severe impact on their day-to-day operations.

ALSO READ: NBFCs' challenges could intensify following Yes Bank restructuring, says Fitch

These are the issuers where Yes bank manages their trust and retention accounts and debt service reserve accounts, is counterparty for securitisation transactions or acts as a collection agent, among other services.

There could be a potential second-degree impact through unavailability of transaction channels such as point of sale, wallets and clearing facilities where Yes Bank is a third party.

Similarly, for companies where the key supplier or key customer banks with Yes Bank, there could be a cascading impact. Ind-Ra believes that the impact of the moratorium needs to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Companies sitting on a weak liquidity buffer along with large dependence on Yes Bank for fund-based working capital lines are likely to face near-term liquidity challenges.

ALSO READ: There was enough time to put together plan for Yes Bank, says Raghuram Rajan

Ind-Ra further said it expects large non-banking financial institutions to generally have a well-diversified funding mix and limited reliance on Yes Bank on their liability side.

Also, most of these do not have any material deposits with the bank. The impact on infrastructure projects is contingent on the level of involvement of Yes Bank in the daily operations.

Ind-Ra expects a higher risk in cases where the bank is closely linked and is the escrow banker (notwithstanding the number of banks in the consortium).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ind-Ra Yes Bank Moratorium
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp