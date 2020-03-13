STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC to invest in crisis-hit Yes Bank

As per the RBI-approved reconstruction plan for Yes Bank, the country's largest lender SBI will pick up 49 per cent stake in the cash-strapped private sector bank by infusing Rs 7,250 crore.

The RBI has imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account.

The RBI has imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uday Kotak-led Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it will infuse equity capital of Rs 500 crore into Yes Bank under the RBI's bailout plan for the crisis-hit lender.

"The Bank has issued a equity commitment letter to invest Rs 500 crore (the 'equity commitment') in Yes Bank Limited for subscription of 50 crore equity shares of Yes Bank at a price of Rs 10 per equity share," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, mortgage lender HDFC Ltd also announced that it will invest Rs 1,000 crore into cash-strapped Yes Bank for an equity stake as per the RBI-mandated reconstruction scheme for the troubled lender.

"The Corporation is investing in 100 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of Yes Bank for a consideration of Rs 10 per share (including Rs 8 premium) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,000 crore," HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The commitment is pursuant to the scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, it added.

SBI will have to maintain at least 26 per cent shareholding for three years.

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank too said they will invest Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 600 crore, respectively, while largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will infuse Rs 1,000 crore.

All the investment plans outlined by these lenders on Friday will be for cash consideration.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the reconstruction scheme keeps at its core the protection of depositors' interest, providing stability to Yes Bank and keeping a stable financial environment and banking system.

The RBI superseded Yes Bank's board on March 5 and put the lender under a moratorium, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per account till April 3 due to its precarious financial condition and inability to raise much-needed capital.

Sitharaman said the moratorium on the bank will be lifted within three days of notification of the reconstruction scheme.

