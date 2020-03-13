STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Trading halted for first time in 12 years after another bloodbath on Dalal Street

This is the first time in nearly 12 years that Indian stock markets have had to be halted after triggering the 10% threshold. 

Published: 13th March 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The bloodbath continued on India's stock markets on Friday, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices triggering lower circuit breakers after plunging as much as 10 per cent within minutes of opening trade. Trading was suspended on both markets for around an hour until 10.20 am. 

This is the first time in nearly 12 years that Indian stock markets have had to be halted after triggering the 10% threshold. 

The early session saw the Nifty plunged over 10.07 per cent before the trade was suspended, shaving off 966.10 points to dive to 8,624.05 points.

The BSE Sensex shed a whopping 3,090.62 points, down 9.43 per cent, to stand at 29,687.52 points. 

The past week has seen global markets turn bearish as the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with an oil price war fans worries over a global recession. Since last Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty have lost over a whopping 22 per cent in value. 

The current global stock market dive comes in the wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declaring the Covid-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 30-day ban on travel from Europe to the US, mounting travel restrictions across the world including India is fanning fears of a recession. 

On Thursday, both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recorded the largest absolute single-day decline in their history, breaking a record set just three days earlier. Sensex had closed the day down by a whopping 2,919.26 points (-8.18%) to end at 32,778.14 points and the Nifty had slumped 8.3 per cent to close at 9,590.15 points, the lowest in two-and-a-half years.

By the time the closing bell had rung, over Rs 11.27 lakh crore in investor wealth had been wiped out in just a day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Black Friday SENSEX Nifty Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp