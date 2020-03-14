STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Silver prices too crashed by Rs 1,574 to Rs 44,130 per kg on Friday, from Rs 45,704 per kg the day before, having fallen by Rs 1,600 per kg.

Published: 14th March 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell by nearly Rs 2,200 in just two days after the yellow metal crashed by Rs 1,097 — to Rs 42,600 per 10 gram — in the national capital, as anxiety over the economy in the aftermath of the unfolding coronavirus pandemic saw a meltdown in stocks and commodities. Gold prices had tumbled by about Rs 1,100 per 10 gram on Thursday. 

Silver prices too crashed by Rs 1,574 to Rs 44,130 per kg on Friday, from Rs 45,704 per kg the day before, having fallen by Rs 1,600 per kg. Analysts said that gold, which is normally seen as a safe haven in times of financial or political stress, is being sold by investors to meet liquidity needs as stock markets across the globe crashed this week.

“The global meltdown in equities and other commodities meant that large investors who normally invest in all classes of assets needed to be more liquid to meet margin calls. Hence, despite gold climbing to all-time highs earlier this week, started shedding significant value later this week,” said Amit Banerjee, an independent merchant banker.

In US markets, gold dropped for a third straight day on Thursday, with a drop from $1,704 to $1,551 an ounce. However, it is expected that with liquidity announced by the US Federal Reserve through injections in the bond market, gold may bounce back again.

BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund said in a report that “with both nominal and real, i.e., inflation adjusted interest rates in free fall, gold is well positioned to do what it is intended to do: help insulate a portfolio. To the extent the coronavirus represents a threat to growth, gold should be a particularly effective hedge,” the report said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India gold prices Coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp