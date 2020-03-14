STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST rate on mobile phones hiked to 18 per cent

The GST rate was 18 per cent on machine-made and 5 per cent on man-made matchboxes.

Published: 14th March 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

mobile phone

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 39th GST Council on Saturday decided to increase Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on mobile phones and some specified parts to 18 per cent from the previous 12 per cent, in a bid to correct anomalies in the duty structure. The council also decided to slash GST on maintenance repair overhaul services for aircraft to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, while the tax rate on handmade and machine- made matchsticks have been rationalised to 12 per cent. 

All these changes will come with effect from April 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Mobile parts were being taxed at the same rate as the finished products, which meant that mobile manufacturers were often unable to get their full tax offsets. Officials said this anomaly has now been corrected. “GST increase for phones from 12 per cent to 18 per cent will crumble the industry. Smartphone industry is already struggling with profitability issues due to depreciating rupee value. Everyone will be forced to increase prices. 

This will further weaken mobile industry’s #MakeInIndia programme,” Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain tweeted. Apart from mobile phones, items such as footwear, fertilisers and man-made fibres were discussed as facing inverted duty structures. However, a decision on GST rate hike on these items was deferred for the next meeting. Small businesses got some relief from the latest GST Council meeting, with the deadline for GSTR-9C being relaxed. For those with annual turnover below Rs 5 crore, the due date for filing annual returns and reconciliation statement for FY19 was extended to June 30, 2020. 

The council also waived late fee for delayed filing of annual returns for FY18 and FY19 by entities with turnover of less than Rs 2 crore. The minister also said that interest will be levied on net tax liability from July 1 for delayed GST payments. Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani made a detailed presentation to the GST Council and proposed a roadmap towards overhauling of GST Network to address all glitches by January 2021. 

However, the council has decided to give it time till July 2020, while agreeing to its demand to deploy more skilled manpower and increase capacity of hardware. Sitharaman said the GST Council would hold a separate meeting to discuss the delay in payment of compensation cess to states. Adding that the Central government had given GST compensation worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore to the states, Sitharaman said that the Centre would first seek a legal opinion on borrowing and subsequent repayment of funds by the member states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Mobile phones Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp