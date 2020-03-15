Coronavirus impact: Demand for hand sanitizers up 400%

By Express News Service

FMCG companies, which manufacture hand sanitizers and liquid soaps, have increased their production to make the most of the situation in the wake of rise in the cases of Coronavirus. “We have ramped up production of Protekt handwash and sanitizers in our units as well as through our vendor partner units,” said Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products. Companies such as Dabur and Hindustan Unilever and Himalaya Drug have also decided to double their production of hygiene products.

“We are ramping up our production to match with the country- wide demand that will help people take precautionary measures,” said Philipe Haydon, CEO, Himalaya Drug. These companies are also stepping up efforts online to run awareness campaigns over the Coronavirus outbreak. While Hindustan Unilever has already advertised in newspapers about its Lifebuoy soaps, handwash and hand sanitizer and published a precautionary advertisement amid the onset of COVID-19 crisis, other companies are running online campaigns to promote personal hygiene.

However, customers are complaining that these hygiene products are not available in the market despite their claims about production boost. “It is selling like a hot cake. The demand has gone up by 400 per cent. Nine out of 10 customers ask for hand sanitizers and liquid soaps. People are asking for these products in bulk but we are careful not to give them more than two bottles so that others may also get them,” said Arvind Arora, a pharmacist, Janakpuri.

Most cities, including the national capital region, are running out of protective masks and hand sanitizers after the government has declared them as essential commodity, mainly due to hoarding by people as well as shopkeepers. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has already formed teams to take action against suppliers who are overcharging for masks and hand sanitizers and also those who are hoarding them at the time of crisis. Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has risen to over 80.

