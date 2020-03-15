STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus impact: Demand for hand sanitizers up 400%

Companies such as Dabur and Hindustan Unilever and Himalaya Drug have also decided to double their production of hygiene products.

Published: 15th March 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

FMCG companies, which manufacture hand sanitizers and liquid soaps, have increased their production to make the most of the situation in the wake of rise in the cases of Coronavirus. “We have ramped up production of Protekt handwash and sanitizers in our units as well as through our vendor partner units,” said Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products. Companies such as Dabur and Hindustan Unilever and Himalaya Drug have also decided to double their production of hygiene products.

“We are ramping up our production to match with the country- wide demand that will help people take precautionary measures,” said Philipe Haydon, CEO, Himalaya Drug. These companies are also stepping up efforts online to run awareness campaigns over the Coronavirus outbreak. While Hindustan Unilever has already advertised in newspapers about its Lifebuoy soaps, handwash and hand sanitizer and published a precautionary advertisement amid the onset of COVID-19 crisis, other companies are running online campaigns to promote personal hygiene.

However, customers are complaining that these hygiene products are not available in the market despite their claims about production boost. “It is selling like a hot cake. The demand has gone up by 400 per cent. Nine out of 10 customers ask for hand sanitizers and liquid soaps. People are asking for these products in bulk but we are careful not to give them more than two bottles so that others may also get them,” said Arvind Arora, a pharmacist, Janakpuri.

Most cities, including the national capital region, are running out of protective masks and hand sanitizers after the government has declared them as essential commodity, mainly due to hoarding by people as well as shopkeepers. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has already formed teams to take action against suppliers who are overcharging for masks and hand sanitizers and also those who are hoarding them at the time of crisis. Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has risen to over 80.

Hygiene products unavailable
While HUL has already advertised in newspapers about its Lifebuoy soaps, handwash and hand
sanitizer and published a precautionary advertisement amid the onset of COVID-19 crisis, other companies are running online campaigns to promote personal hygiene. However, the products are unavailable
presently

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak hand sanitisers hand sanitiser
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp