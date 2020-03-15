Motorola Razr to go on sale from March 16

By Express News Service

After Samsung receiving exceptional response for its foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip, one more company has confirmed that it would soon bring its foldable phones in the market. Motorola Razr 2019 will be launched in India on March 16, the company had confirmed earlier this month. However, a new advertisement on e-commerce major Flipkart has suggested that the smartphone will be sold exclusively through its site.

The price of the foldable smartphone is expected to be well above the Rs 1 lakh mark in the market, as it was launched at $1,500 (Rs 1,11,000) in the US market last year. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs 1,09,999. The smartphone was ‘sold out’ last month when the South Korean company conducted a pre-booking exercise. For the time being, only the two phones will compete against each other in the premium foldable segment as they are the only available option in the market.

Last month, Huawei had launched Mate Xs, an upgrade to its folding smartphone at a whopping price tag of EUR 2,499 (approximately Rs 1,93,000). The Chinese tech giant is yet to launch the flip phones in the Indian market. While Samsung’s flip phone is loaded with premium features, Motorola would mainly be cashing on the nostalgia associated with the Razr brand. The smartphone comes with a foldable organic light-emitting diode display, which unfolds into a 6.20-inch display with a 876x2142 reso- l u - tion. It also has a secondary screen when the phone is folded, which comes with an 800x600 pixels resolution.

The new Motorola Razr is powered by a 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which is assisted by an Adreno 616 graphics processing unit (GPU), 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone does not support additional storage option. The Motorola Razr runs Android 9.0 Pie and supports eSIM cards. As far as the camera features are concerned, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup. The new smartphone comes with a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual pixel phase-detect auto focus (PDAF), and a ToF 3D depth sensor. At the front, the Motorola Razr is fitted with a 5MP selfie snapper, which comes with f/2.0 aperture.

