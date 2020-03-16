STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fuel prices fall slightly as oil companies factor in excise duty hike 

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre and from Rs 2 a litre to Rs 4 in the case of diesel.

Published: 16th March 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

Retail fuel prices in Delhi fell by another 12 paise per litre for petrol and 14 paise per litre for diesel on Sunday after India’s Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) began offsetting the excise duty hike against the precipitous fall in global crude oil prices. According to sources, the Rs 3 per litre excise duty hike by the Centre on Saturday had been partially adjusted by the OMCs through lower price cuts over the past few days, with the rest to be passed on to consumers gradually by moderating the rate of decline in retail fuel prices in future. 

Retail fuel prices have been steadily falling since February 26 this year, from Rs 72.01 per litre of petrol to Rs 69.75 per litre on Sunday and from Rs 64.70 to Rs 62.44 per litre for diesel. While retail fuel prices are set by OMCs based on a 15-day rolling average of international benchmarks, the fall in retail fuel prices have still been much lower than the level of decline in crude oil rates. Brent crude oil rates have fallen sharply and continuously since February 20 to the lowest in several decades, going from $58.50 a barrel to just $33.85 per barrel as of 8.30 pm IST on Sunday. 

“So far, retail fuel prices have been reflecting the mild fall and equally mild recovery seen in crude prices during the first half of February. But, the real plunge of over 40 per cent is starting to come into play now. If not for the excise duty hike on Saturday, the decline in retail prices would have been much sharper,” said an industry executive. “Going forward, there will be a more moderate decline in fuel prices as oil companies pass on the rest of the duty hike,” the official added. 

On Saturday, the government had hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each, in a move that is expected to garner around Rs 39,000 crore in additional revenue. Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre and from Rs 2 a litre to Rs 4 in the case of diesel. In addition to this, road cess was also raised by a rupee per litre each, bringing the total excise duty on petrol to Rs 22.98 per litre and to Rs 18.83 per litre for diesel. The Centre had previously made a similar move to raise duties on crude oil six years ago, when crude oil prices fell from over $110 per barrel to the $80-level. However, the Centre had decided to raise excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 11.77 per litre and Rs 13.47 per litre respectively between November 2014 and January 2016, absorbing a lion’s share of the benefits. The hikes had seen the Centre’s excise duty collections soar to Rs 2,42,000 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15.

12 paise  per litre drop in petrol prices

14 paise  per litre decline in diesel prices

How OMCs cope with excise duty hike
The Rs 3/litre excise duty hike by the Centre on Saturday had been partially adjusted by the OMCs through lower price cuts over the past few days, with the rest to be passed on to consumers gradually by moderating the rate of decline in retail fuel prices in future

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
petrol price diesel price Excise duty oil
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp