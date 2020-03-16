STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GUVI the latest to join bandwagon of edtech start-ups offering free online courses

GUVI is offering online IT skilling courses free of cost to engineering students who have been impacted by the shutdown of colleges.

Published: 16th March 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

GUVI founders Arun Prakash, SP Balamurugan and Sri Devi.

GUVI founders Arun Prakash, SP Balamurugan and Sri Devi. (Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

With schools and colleges being closed in many states in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, edtech start-ups are trying their best to put online learning in the spotlight by providing courses free of cost. IIT Madras-incubated start-up GUVI is the latest to join the bandwagon, after edtech players such as Byju and Toppr. GUVI is offering online IT skilling courses free of cost to engineering students who have been impacted by the shutdown of colleges due to the pandemic, in a bid to help them prepare for campus placements. 

With the final semester examinations at engineering colleges fast approaching, students have been gearing up for campus placements and coaching at training centres. However, just like regular colleges, these training centres as well have now been closed to prevent the spread of virus. GUVI said it comes to the rescue of students in such times.

The company’s platform is open to all engineering students free of cost for a duration of two weeks.According to Arun Prakash,  one of the founders of the start-up, the registration on their website started on Friday, and by Sunday morning, over 6,000 students have registered to avail the services.

“The response of the students is very encouraging, and we in turn aim to offer them the best learning experience. Due to the sudden closure of colleges and training centres, students are facing a problem, and our courses will immensely benefit them now,” said Prakash, adding that experts from the field have been roped in to provide the best knowledge experience.

Since the courses are free, GUVI expects the expenses to definitely burn a hole in its pocket. However, the start-up expects the initiative to help it in the long run. “We have seen digital payments beginning to trend in the country post demonetisation. Similarly, the present situation is likely to give a thrust to the edtech industry,” Prakash explained. Along with the IT skilling courses, GUVI will also conduct webinars related to Data Science and Blockchain.

“We need to ensure the safety of students (from virus) through all possible measures, while also ensuring that they have the requisite skills for bright job prospects. GUVI is contributing in a small but significant manner towards these goals, to ensure that the students acquire the right skills and become employable,” said SP Balamurugan, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company.

Online mentors are also available to support students on GUVI’s online coding platform ‘Code Kata’. The company’s online platform also helps students learn in their mother tongues. In addition to these, more than 100 technologists from top product companies have volunteered to conduct 30-day free webinars on the top IT skills that the industry is looking for, which the students can learn from home on GUVI’s platform free of charge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GUVI edtech start up coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp