GUVI the latest to join bandwagon of edtech start-ups offering free online courses

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

With schools and colleges being closed in many states in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, edtech start-ups are trying their best to put online learning in the spotlight by providing courses free of cost. IIT Madras-incubated start-up GUVI is the latest to join the bandwagon, after edtech players such as Byju and Toppr. GUVI is offering online IT skilling courses free of cost to engineering students who have been impacted by the shutdown of colleges due to the pandemic, in a bid to help them prepare for campus placements.

With the final semester examinations at engineering colleges fast approaching, students have been gearing up for campus placements and coaching at training centres. However, just like regular colleges, these training centres as well have now been closed to prevent the spread of virus. GUVI said it comes to the rescue of students in such times.

The company’s platform is open to all engineering students free of cost for a duration of two weeks.According to Arun Prakash, one of the founders of the start-up, the registration on their website started on Friday, and by Sunday morning, over 6,000 students have registered to avail the services.

“The response of the students is very encouraging, and we in turn aim to offer them the best learning experience. Due to the sudden closure of colleges and training centres, students are facing a problem, and our courses will immensely benefit them now,” said Prakash, adding that experts from the field have been roped in to provide the best knowledge experience.

Since the courses are free, GUVI expects the expenses to definitely burn a hole in its pocket. However, the start-up expects the initiative to help it in the long run. “We have seen digital payments beginning to trend in the country post demonetisation. Similarly, the present situation is likely to give a thrust to the edtech industry,” Prakash explained. Along with the IT skilling courses, GUVI will also conduct webinars related to Data Science and Blockchain.

“We need to ensure the safety of students (from virus) through all possible measures, while also ensuring that they have the requisite skills for bright job prospects. GUVI is contributing in a small but significant manner towards these goals, to ensure that the students acquire the right skills and become employable,” said SP Balamurugan, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company.

Online mentors are also available to support students on GUVI’s online coding platform ‘Code Kata’. The company’s online platform also helps students learn in their mother tongues. In addition to these, more than 100 technologists from top product companies have volunteered to conduct 30-day free webinars on the top IT skills that the industry is looking for, which the students can learn from home on GUVI’s platform free of charge.