Volvo Car India asks all employees to work from home amidst Coronavirus

By PTI

BENGALURU: Volvo Car India on Tuesday announced work from home as a safety measure for its employees with immediate effect, considering the number of Coronavirus cases have risen to over 100 in the past few days across the country.

"Necessary IT infrastructure is in place to facilitate business continuity, with scheduled meetings managed via Microsoft Teams/ Skype", the Swedish luxury car company said in a statement.

All domestic and international travel was suspended as early as February, to limit the exposure of its employees to the virus, the company said.