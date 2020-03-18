STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jewellery industry lose shine as corona scare grips people

'There is virtually no footfalls in jewellery stores and retailers are doing only 20-25 per cent business across the country,' said All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council chairman.

Published: 18th March 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Following the coronavirus outbreak, the gems and jewellery sector in the country has come to a standstill with retailers managing to do only 20-25 per cent business due to fewer footfalls amid fear of the virus' spread, according to an industry body.

"There is virtually no footfalls in jewellery stores and retailers are doing only 20-25 per cent business across the country," All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council chairman Anantha Padmanaban told PTI here.

He further noted that there is panic among people due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Besides, as a precautionary measure, the government has shut malls, theatres and other crowded places.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

People are mostly venturing out to buy essential commodities. Meanwhile, the number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has reached nearly 8,000.

In India, the number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 147 on Wednesday, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

Padmanaban further noted that considering this is the last month of this fiscal there is mounting pressure to meet all the tax-related deadlines."There is a lot of tax-related work, including advance tax, GST, demonetisation note to be submitted to the Income Tax department, which is adding up to the lack of business," he said.

According to Lala Jugal Kishore Jewellers Director Tanya Rastogi "Indian gems and jewellery industry is predominantly wedding driven. But due to coronavirus, most such events are being cancelled. That has driven the wedding shopping to a halt." Kumar Jain, owner of the Umedmal Tilokchand (UT) Zaveri jewellery store said the Zaveri Bazar in Mumbai has come to a standstill despite the ongoing wedding season.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for days or in air for several hours

"There are marriage dates till July, and the business was picking up for the season. However, after the outbreak of COVID-19 things have come to a standstill and there are almost no footfalls in retail stores," he said.

Things are expected to return to normal by the end of March, jewellers believe. Anmol Jewellers founder Ishu Datwani said, there has been a 60-70 per cent drop in footfalls and business is slow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are taking all necessary precautions and safety measures to ensure everyone's safety and well-being," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jewellery Gold Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp