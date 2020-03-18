STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Spend big to save businesses from a corona recession, experts advise government

"Besides sectoral packages, we too will have to think of a general package to protect the livelihoods..," Prof. Ravi S Srivastava, former Chairman of the Centre for Regional Studies, JNU, points out.

Published: 18th March 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

A man wears a mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus and watches stock prices on a screen on the BSE building, in Mumbai

A man wears a mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus and watches stock prices on a screen on the BSE building, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With country after country from the US to the Great Britain and France coming out with loan guarantees and income-transfer schemes to protect livelihoods, many have started asking when India will respond with its package to counteract the economic freeze which seems to be coming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.    

"The crisis has hit the services sector – travel, hospitality etc. -  hard to begin with. But the impact on overall demand and manufacturing is yet to unfold. India will have to forget about fiscal deficit targets and come up with strategies to help impacted sectors," said M Govinda Rao, former member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council.

Officials said the Finance and Commerce Ministries and the Niti Aayog  were studying the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic threat to India. Officials said monetary and fiscal response measures were being studied.  

The US government has proposed a $ 1 trillion package, which will include direct cash payments to Americans, to help them cope with the economic fallout of a crisis that has seen businesses being shut down and cities locked down. 

The US Treasury Secretary has warned that without the package, the unemployment rate could spike to nearly 20 per cent from the roughly 3.5 per cent level in February this year. 

"Besides sectoral packages, we too will have to think of a general package to protect the livelihoods as the services sector is by far the largest in our economy and its woes will naturally translate into lost jobs and reduced incomes and demands," Professor Ravi S Srivastava, former Chairman of the Centre for Regional Studies, JNU, pointed out. 

The services sector accounts for 54.4 per cent of the GDP.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus impact: E-commerce sees big buzz as consumers shun retail stores

There are also worries that the ongoing crisis could result in bankruptcies and companies as well as banks have started discussions with regulators and the Government seeking relaxation in norms and delayed payments. A spate of bankruptcies could well tighten credit further, worsening the situation for the economy.  

Economists point to British and French packages that promise hundreds of billions of dollars as loans and loan guarantees to businesses to protect them from going under and to protect jobs. France has said that if need be nationalisation of firms will also be considered. 

Rating agency CRISIL says some 875 companies are being monitored as there is fear across nine sectors for financial weaknesses which may come about. 

Subodh Rai, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, said, "Lower business volumes and suboptimal efficiencies will impact profitability... While some affected companies may initiate cost-curtailment measures, these may not be enough given high fixed costs."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus and economy
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp