STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex plummets over 2,100 points; Nifty drops below 7,900

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 170 on Thursday after 32 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, Stocks, Share markets, Decline

Representational image. (File photo| IANS)

By Online Desk

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 2,100 points and the Nifty gave up the 7,900 level in the opening session on Thursday as global gloom over the Covid-19 pandemic continued to hammer equities.

The rupee too depreciated 60 paise to 74.87 against US dollar in the morning session. After sinking over 2,152 points, the BSE barometer was trading 1812.19 points or 6.28 per cent lower at 27,057.32 at 0930 hours.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 520.85 points, or 6.15 per cent, down at 7,947.95 after dropping below 7,900 in early session.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

n the previous session, the 30-share BSE index closed 1,709.58 points or 5.59 per cent lower at 28,869.51. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty plummeted 498.25 points, or 5.56 per cent, to end at 8,468.80.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser, tanking up to 12 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and M&M, while PowerGrid and NTPC were the only gainers.

According to traders, European Central Bank's (ECB) EUR 750-billion stimulus package failed to lift investor sentiment, stoking the already-peaking fears of an economic recession.

Faced with a growing economic shutdown amid the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the ECB on Wednesday announced a surprise EUR 750-billion scheme to purchase government and corporate bonds, as it joined other central banks in stepping up efforts to contain the economic damage from the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo plunged up to 8 per cent. Incessant foreign fund outflow also kept domestic market participants risk-averse, traders said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 5,085.35 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures rose over 1.61 per cent to USD 25.28 per barrel. The number of global Covid-19 infections has shot past 2,00,000. Worldwide fatalities topped 8,000. Cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE Nifty NSE
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp