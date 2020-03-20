STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Janata Curfew: 7 crore traders across India to shut shop on Sunday, says CAIT

In Delhi, nearly 15 lakh traders and about 35 lakh of their employees will participate in Janata Curfew, he added.

Published: 20th March 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shops closed

Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders across India will keep their establishments shut on Sunday in response to the Prime Minister's call for a self-imposed 'Janata Curfew', traders' body CAIT said on Friday.

"On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 7 crore traders across the country will down their shutters on Sunday, March 22, to participate in Janata Curfew. About 40 crore employees of traders will remain at home," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

In Delhi, nearly 15 lakh traders and about 35 lakh of their employees will participate in Janata Curfew, he added.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for a Janata Curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should go out of house.

"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi said in a national broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, some time of yours", Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors.

"I request all people in the country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janata Curfew CAIT Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp