STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI reschedules recruitment process for 147 positions amid coronavirus outbreak

The application window, which was opened from March 7-23, has now been extended till April 30, 2020, the Sebi said in a notice.

Published: 20th March 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has extended the deadline for applying for post of 147 senior level executives by more than a month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up its headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job.

The application window, which was opened from March 7-23, has now been extended till April 30, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

"Due to unforeseen prevailing circumstances, the schedule of the recruitment process has changed," it added.

A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

The applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.

In addition, it has invited applications for engineering and official language streams.

For applying to general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master's degree in any discipline or bachelor's degree in law or engineering.

The regulator has also revised the examination dates for these posts. It said that phase 1 and phase 11 examinations have been rescheduled to July 4 and August 3, respectively.

Earlier, the examinations for phase 1 and phase 11 were scheduled for April 12 and May 3, respectively.

On Thursday, Sebi eased compliance requirements for companies, giving them a 45-day relaxation to file fourth quarter financial results, as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results.

The decision was taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in imposition of certain restrictions, including those related to travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sebi Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp