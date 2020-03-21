STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Grocery stores struggle to meet high demand for cooking oil, Maggi amid lockdown

 As the case count of positive Covid-19 disease continuous to rise in the country, consumers are resorting to stocking essential itmes.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As the case count of positive Covid-19 disease continues to rise in the country, consumers are resorting to stocking essential items. As a result, demand for soap, sanitizer, daily necessities like rice and vegetables as well as face masks have reached an all-time high. Fearing that the government might soon announce a complete lockdown to tackle the pandemic, store owners say items like atta, rice, cooking oil, noodles and other packaged food items have skyrocketed.

Acorss the national capital, shopkeepers said they have never seen this level of panic buying in the past and they are on their toes to refill the shelves.

“Five cartons of Maggi was sold in just half an hour on Thursday after PM Modi’s call to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday. In general scenario, the same quantity of noodles are sold in 4-5 days,” said Prakash, a grocery store staff in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Area. Another store owner in the locality echoed similar sentiments.

The owner said they had to stop Atta sales to prevent hoarding.

“We are jotting down names and phone numbers of people who wants Atta. The delivery time for a five 5 kg packet in at least 15 hours,” the owner said.

When checked, the shop was selling Atta of relatively unknown brands because ITC branded ones are in scarce. Similarly, queues of shoppers were seen on branded retail format stores such as Big Bazaar, Spencer and Modern Bazaar.

“The average basket size has gone up by 50 per cent and sales of packaged food such as cheese, pasta, noodles and long-shelf-life milk have gone up,” said a sales representative at Big Bazaar. Demand for food items on online grocery firms is also up.

“We are witnessing nearly 2X growth in traffic and revenue and baskets are larger by 15-20 per cent,” said Hari Menon, CEO, Bigbasket. On delivery delays, Menon said: “We will face some constraints for a few more days as it takes time to build capacity in terms of shortage and delivery fleet. But, we are working to streamline activities.

Companies ramp up production to tackle the shortage.

To cater to the rising demand, major FMCG companies such as HUL, Amul, Godrej Consumer and ITC are ramping up their production and distribution by almost double.

While HUL and Godrej Consumer have assured personal hygiene products such as handwash and sanitizers will be available at fair prices, other companies like Amul said there has been no shortage so far and going forward there will be no constraint in supply, too, as it generally keeps an inventory of 15-20 days in advance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp