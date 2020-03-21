STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Potato prices jump at least 20 per cent in West Bengal, here's why!

Wholesale prices of potato have jumped to Rs 13 per kg from Rs 10-11 a kg a week back in wake of high demand from other states, they said.

Published: 21st March 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Potato

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Retail and wholesale potato prices in parts of West Bengal have seen a jump of at least 20 per cent amid panic buying, fearing a shutdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to market sources.

The jyoti variety of the staple which was selling for Rs 15-17 per kg a week back has touched Rs 20-22 a kg in some retail markets, traders said, adding that in certain online marketplaces it was selling at Rs 25 a kg.

Wholesale prices of potato have jumped to Rs 13 per kg from Rs 10-11 a kg a week back in wake of high demand from other states, they said.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES 

"Nationally, potato prices have jumped and traders are taking further advantage of it. The retail prices should not be more than Rs 18 per kg," a cold storage association official told PTI. Urging people not to panic and stock produces, agriculture advisor to the West Bengal government Pradip Mazumdar said there is no shortage of potato or rice in the state.

"There is no reason to fear. The government is keeping a tab on the corrupt traders and will take stern action," he said.

The state has already procured about 20,000 tonnes of potato, he said. "We have been procuring since long and storing for future intervention in case potato price jumps. The virus threat has just increased the need," he said.

The annual consumption of potato in West Bengal is pegged at 65 lakh tonnes. This year the state produced over 100 tonnes of the staple.

The cold storages in the state started receiving potatoes from the first week of March and the window will stay open till the month-end.

West Bengal is one of the largest producers of potato in India and a price rise in the state is likely to lead to a similar surge in other parts of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Potato prices Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp