Kolkata-based FusionCharts acquired by Idera

US-based Idera Inc, one of the largest companies in the software productivities segment, has announced that it will acquire Kolkata-based software solutions company FusionCharts. According to officials from both firms, the acquisition will help expand Idera’s presence in the specialised JavaScript segment. Neither firm disclosed any financial details on the deal.

A visualisation solutions provider, Fusioncharts was founded in 2003 and enables developers to build user-friendly, visually appealing dashboards for web and mobile projects. The company offers products like FusionCharts Suite XT, FusionTime, and FusionExport charting libraries that claim to provide more than 100 interactive charts and 2,000 data-driven maps.

Under the deal, FusionCharts will join Idera Inc’s developer tools business unit that includes software productivity brands like Embarcadero, Froala, Lansa, Sencha and Whole Tomato.

“Data visualisation plays a critical role in today’s software products. FusionCharts helps developers convert data into engaging visualisations with minimal effort and learning required,” said Kegan Blumenthal, Idera’s general manager of FusionCharts, Sencha, and Froala.

“Charting expands Idera’s JavaScript developer reach and further solidifies our position as the go-to source for mission-critical JS components,” he added.

The companies say that the synergy between Idera’s Froala and Sencha product suites will be enhanced by the addition of FusionCharts, giving even more app development options to hundreds of thousands of developers worldwide.

“With the marriage between FusionCharts and Idera, our JavaScript footprint is unparalleled. FusionCharts aims to make developers’ lives easier while helping businesses communicate and understand data more effectively. Idera has built a best-in-class developer tools portfolio, and we are excited to leverage that momentum to expand and scale our offerings for the JavaScript community,” said Pallav Nadhani, founder, FusionCharts.

FusionCharts currently services over 8,00,000 developers across more than 28,000 companies, including corporate giants such as Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Adobe, IBM, Intel, Caterpillar, Walmart and Vanguard.

