Coronavirus outbreak: Steel makers ask employees to declare travel history

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Steelmakers such as SAIL, Tata Steel and AMNS have sought self-declaration from their employees regarding travel history to virus-affected countries as part of steps to check the spread of highly contagious coronavirus.

From banning large gatherings at their offices and facilities to avoiding domestic and abroad travel, and encouraging work from home, steelmakers are taking several precautionary steps to protect its employees amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the steel companies said.

State-owned firms SAIL and RINL, as well as private steel makers like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, and AMNS, have put certain restrictions at their offices and manufacturing plants across India and abroad to contain the spread of the virus.

Tata Steel said it has asked its employees with overseas travel history either for self or any of their family members, especially to countries like China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany over the last 14 days to undergo self-imposed quarantine for 14 days.

A COVID-19 Medical Task Force has also been formed to review the medical preparedness in terms of setting up of quarantine centres, isolation wards, training of doctors and other medical logistics of Tata Steel hospitals, the company said, adding it allows its employees to avail work from home.

Sajjan-Jindal led JSW Steel has also asked its employees to work from home and follow necessary safety guidelines.

Only those whose services are extremely important at plants and other sites would come and they are being scanned properly before entering into the premises.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) said besides stopping meetings and interactions at its offices, domestic and international travel have been completely stopped.

The company has also asked for self-declaration from employees regarding travel history to virus-affected countries and ensure self-quarantine.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has ensured that each employee is screened for body temperature, and hand sanitizers and masks have been made available at all offices and facilities besides prohibiting large gatherings and scanning thoroughly non-company officials entering its facilities and offices in India and abroad.

Many workers have been asked to work from home.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said it has implemented various preventive measures across its plants, units and offices against the spread of the infection.

Quarantine facilities and isolation wards have been prepared at SAIL hospitals, the steel PSU said.

The company has restricted travel of its employees and the majority of the meetings are being conducted through video conferencing.

The company has also put in place contingency plans for manning its critical operations at the plants and units in the event of any eventuality.

At Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), biometric attendance has been suspended.

An isolation ward has been arranged with a quarantine facility at Vizag plant.

Posters, banners, hoardings educating on 'Do's and Don'ts' are a common sight at their plants and offices, the companies said.

The steelmakers have asked all their employees to follow safety guidelines issued by the government.