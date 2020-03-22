STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Wash hands after handling currency notes: Indian Banks Association

IBA has also asked customers to use online and mobile banking channels for making their transactions and avoid visiting bank branches.

Published: 22nd March 2020 03:08 PM

Handwash

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, banking lobby Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has made an appeal to people to wash their hands after touching or counting currency.

IBA has also asked customers to use online and mobile banking channels for making their transactions and avoid visiting bank branches as it could pose a risk to banks' front desk staff.

"Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds before and after physical banking/currency counting/AEPS (Aadhaar-enabled payment system) transactions," IBA said in a public appeal.

The banking association has launched a campaign 'Corona Se Daro Na, Digital Karo Na'.

It is encouraging people to use credit or debit cards for making payments instead of currency.

Assuring that IBA and all its member banks would provide uninterrupted banking services, it appealed to customers to visit branch premises only in the case of absolute necessity.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Our employees are also facing the same challenges that you all are and so, we are asking for your help too.

" It said all the non-essential banking services, internet banking, mobile banking and electronic payment options such as RTGS and NEFT can be availed.

"We are working round-the-clock to ensure all our digital channels are up-to-date and have all information that you need during this period," it said.

IBA has also advised banks to use digital platform for lending.

