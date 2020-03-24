STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aviation stocks tumble up to 10 per cent as government suspends all domestic ops from March 25

Airlines will suspend all domestic operations from March 25 amid the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Aviation Ministry announced on Monday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation stocks on Tuesday dropped up to 10 per cent after the announcement of suspension of all domestic operations of Indian airlines from March 25 amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation tanked 9.99 per cent to Rs 765.05 their one-year low on the BSE. SpiceJet also dropped 4.92 per cent to Rs 31.85 - its 52-week low as well as lower circuit.

Airlines will suspend all domestic operations from March 25 amid the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Aviation Ministry announced on Monday.

The country has already suspended international flights. The airline industry is one of the worst hit by the outbreak. The country's largest carrier IndiGo has already announced pay cuts.

