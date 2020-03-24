STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Netflix to reduce traffic on telecom networks by 25 per cent to mitigate congestion

Netflix's rival, Amazon Prime Video on Monday had said it has begun efforts to reduce streaming bitrates in India.

Published: 24th March 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for Netflix.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Video streaming major Netflix on Tuesday said it will reduce traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 per cent while maintaining the quality of service for users in India, as part of its efforts to help mitigate network congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies like Amazon Prime Video are also temporarily lowering bit rates - a measure of how much data is being transferred - to ease pressure on telecom network infrastructure.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Consumption of digital content has gone up manifold as people are forced to stay indoors as almost the entire country is under lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

"Given the crisis, we've developed a way to reduce Netflix's traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 per cent while also maintaining the quality of our service.

So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan - whether it's Ultra-High, High or Standard Definition," Netflix VP Content Delivery Ken Florance said in an emailed statement.

He added this will provide significant relief to congested networks, and the measure will be deployed in India for the next 30 days.

The company, which has over 167 million users globally, has already undertaken similar measures in Europe.

It doesn't provide country-specific subscriber numbers. Netflix typically has many different streams for a single title within each resolution.

This action would result in removal of the highest bandwidth streams, and so, subscribers will continue to have access to the service they have paid for (Ultra-High Definition, High Definition or Standard Definition) depending on the device they use.

In India, Netflix has a significant number of subscribers on the Mobile Plan which is Standard Definition.

Netflix's rival, Amazon Prime Video on Monday had said it has begun efforts to reduce streaming bitrates in India.

Bitrate usually determines the size and quality of video and audio files. Higher bitrate indicates better quality.

The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) had written to the government urging issuance of instructions to streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others to initiate measures that will ease pressure on network infrastructure, which is needed for "critical" functions at this juncture.

"We support the need for careful management of telecom services to ensure they can handle the increased internet demand with so many people now at home full-time due to COVID-19. In India, we've already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates whilst maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers," an Amazon Prime Video spokesperson had said.

A Hotstar spokesperson had said said the company's video streaming is based on adaptive bitrate streaming, which ensures that it is "lean" in internet consumption. However, the company said it is "prepared to reduce the bitrate for our HD streams, should the need arise".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Coronavirus COVID19 Amazon
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp