STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FM says withdrawals from all ATMs will be free; extends Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline too

For 3 months, debit cards can be used to withdraw money from any bank’s ATM without any extra charges.

Published: 24th March 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, announced a slew of measures to reduce the stress on coronavirus-hit India Inc and India.

The Covid-19 death toll in India currently stands at 10 with nearly 500 confirmed cases of the infection. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases. 

These were her big announcements:

Financial services: 

  1. For 3 months, debit cards can be used to withdraw money from any bank’s ATM without any extra charges.

  2. The bank charges for digital trade transactions have been reduced.

  3. Maintaining the minimum amount balance in bank accounts will not be mandatory for three months.

  4. The Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline has also been extended to June 30, 2020

Tax deadlines:

  1. Deadline to file 2018-19  Income Tax returns has been extended to 30 June 2020.

  2. Interest rates have been reduced to 9 per cent from 18 per cent on delayed deposit of TDS.

GST deadlines: 

  1. Deadline to file March, April, and May, GST returns have also been pushed to 30 June 2020.

  2. Companies with less than Rs 5-crore turnover, will not have to pay interest, late fee, or penalty.

  3. For bigger companies (over Rs 5-crore turnover), no late fee and penalty will be charged but the interest will be levied at a reduced rate of 9 per cent.

Major company announcements:  

  1. In a relief to small businesses, insolvency proceedings threshold limit extended to Rs 1 crore from existing Rs 1 lakh.

  2. Mandatory requirement for holding Board meeting has been relaxed for 60 days for the next two quarters.

  3. In respect of the MCA21 registry, there is a moratorium being issued from April 1 till September 30. No additional fee for late filing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus package
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp