STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets erase early gains; Sensex up 443.27 points, Nifty gains 2 per cent

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 492 on Tuesday morning, as per health ministry log.

Published: 24th March 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex recovered over 1,400 points in opening session on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian peers after US Federal Reserve announced limitless bond-buying programme to support the US economy.

Investor sentiment in Asia improved in anticipation of a revival in demand from the economic giant, traders said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

After rallying 1,481.63 points, the BSE barometer gave up some gains to trade 443.27 points or 1.71 per cent higher at 26,424.51.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 165.55 points, or 2.18 per cent, up at 7,775.80. Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Titan, L&T, Tata Steel, Asian Paint and ICICI Bank, while HCL Tech, HUL, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE benchmark plummeted 3,935 points or 13.15 per cent to close at 25,981.24, while the NSE barometer Nifty cracked 1,135.20 points or 12.98 per cent to settle at 7,610.25.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the US Fed is now leading from the front with its historic package which includes open-ended purchase of securities, direct loans to companies, purchase of corporate bonds, lending against student loans and credit card loans.

The Federal Reserve announced it will buy unlimited amounts of US Treasury debt -- essentially printing money for the economy -- as well as new steps to lend directly to small- and medium-sized companies that have been among the hardest-hit as economic activity dries up.

This comprehensive package for the wall street and the main street is unprecedented and gives the message that the world's largest central bank will do whatever it takes, to mitigate the economic crisis.

"Other central banks can be expected to follow suit with bold measures to ease the severely strained credit and financial markets," he said.

A major package from the government of India and the Reserve Bank can be expected shortly, he stated, adding that the market is likely to remain hugely volatile with rising possibility of V shaped recovery occasionally.

"However, the calamity facing humanity is enormous," he said. As per traders, extreme lockdown measures taken by the government of India and authorities across the world has put immense pressure in investor sentiment.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 7 per cent. Stocks on Wall Street, however, ended with losses after Fed announcement. Incessant foreign fund outflow also kept domestic market participants risk-averse, traders said. On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,989.29 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 15 paise against the US dollar to 76.05 (intra-day). Global crude benchmark, Brent crude futures rose 2.96 per cent to USD 27.83 per barrel.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 492 on Tuesday morning, as per health ministry log.

As cases of the viral infection surged in the past few days, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

The number of global Covid-19 infections has shot past 3,80,000. Worldwide fatalities topped 16,500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE NSE Nifty Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp