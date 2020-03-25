Coronavirus: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's wife donates Rs 2 crore to Telangana CM's relief fund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Financial help is pouring in from several prominent people to provide essential commodities to the poor families during the lockdown imposed by the State government to contain spread of Coronavirus.

Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, donated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Former IAS officer KR Venugopal, father of Anupama met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan and handed over the cheque.

Meanwhile, state government employees' and teachers donated their one day’s basic salary to the State government. Employees' JAC leaders Karem Ravinder Reddy and secretary-general V Mamata handed over the cheque amounting to Rs 48 crore to the Chief Minister.

BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday donated two months’ salary for the CM relief fund to help the government fight COVID-19. He said people all over the State are in a panic situation and asked them to remain in their homes.

He also urged the government to provide essential commodities to the poor. Yellandu MLA B Haripriya has also donated her one month salary to the CM Relief Fund. On Tuesday she sent a video message in social media appealing to people stay home and support the government in its efforts to check spread of the virus.

Telangana State Panchayat Raj Teachers’ Union members have announced a donation of Rs 16 crore to the CMRF. The consent letter given by the PRTU members, to give one-day salary as donation, is handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday by PRTU president and secretary.

Meanwhile, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy also donated his one month’s salary of Rs 2.50 lakh to the CMRF and handed over the cheque to the CM.