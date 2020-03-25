COVID-19: SpiceJet, IndiGo offer free cancellation, ticket amount as credit

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Tuesday that the airline would not be charging any fee for cancelling tickets that are up to April 30, and it would store the ticket price as credit on that PNR, which can be used for alternative booking up to September 30.

Moreover, he stated that those passengers who are booked to travel till September 30, can change their itinerary at zero change fee, for travel up till September 30.

The fare difference would have to be paid by the passenger during the time of alternative booking.

The CEO stated in a press statement, "There are many customers who may wish to make changes to their flight schedules but are unable to get through to our customer relations team because we are swamped with an unprecedented surge in incoming calls and emails."

"Please be assured that your Booking Reference/PNR, will stay safe as a credit account in the same PNR with the same ticket value.

The credit account can be used for travel before September 30, by the same passenger," Dutta noted.

For those who are booked to travel till April 30, they can cancel their itinerary at zero cancellation fee, create credit account in the same PNR and book an alternative travel of the same ticket value, any time up till September 30, he said.

SpiceJet on Tuesday said tickets booked for travel between March 25 and March 31 will be automatically cancelled and the amount spent can be used by passengers for bookings during the next one year.

The airline's announcement came a day after the central government decided that no domestic flights will operate in India from March 25 to March 31.

The government has also banned international flights till March 29.

"For the passengers who are travelling from March 25, 2020 till March 31, 2020, their bookings will be automatically cancelled and a reservation credit for the entire amount will be created and they can use it to make another booking for the same passenger for a period of one year from the original date of travel," SpiceJet said in a statement.