STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: SpiceJet, IndiGo offer free cancellation, ticket amount as credit

The fare difference would have to be paid by the passenger during the time of alternative booking.

Published: 25th March 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

People seen with face mask waiting at Chennai Airport as many domestic flights been cancelled. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Tuesday that the airline would not be charging any fee for cancelling tickets that are up to April 30, and it would store the ticket price as credit on that PNR, which can be used for alternative booking up to September 30.

Moreover, he stated that those passengers who are booked to travel till September 30, can change their itinerary at zero change fee, for travel up till September 30.

The fare difference would have to be paid by the passenger during the time of alternative booking.

The CEO stated in a press statement, "There are many customers who may wish to make changes to their flight schedules but are unable to get through to our customer relations team because we are swamped with an unprecedented surge in incoming calls and emails."

"Please be assured that your Booking Reference/PNR, will stay safe as a credit account in the same PNR with the same ticket value.

The credit account can be used for travel before September 30, by the same passenger," Dutta noted.

For those who are booked to travel till April 30, they can cancel their itinerary at zero cancellation fee, create credit account in the same PNR and book an alternative travel of the same ticket value, any time up till September 30, he said.

SpiceJet on Tuesday said tickets booked for travel between March 25 and March 31 will be automatically cancelled and the amount spent can be used by passengers for bookings during the next one year.

The airline's announcement came a day after the central government decided that no domestic flights will operate in India from March 25 to March 31.

The government has also banned international flights till March 29.

"For the passengers who are travelling from March 25, 2020 till March 31, 2020, their bookings will be automatically cancelled and a reservation credit for the entire amount will be created and they can use it to make another booking for the same passenger for a period of one year from the original date of travel," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo SpiceJet Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp