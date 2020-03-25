STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Electronics sector stares at hard time ahead amidst coronavirus outbreak

South Korean major Samsung, which manufactures a range of products such as mobile phones, refrigerators and washing machines, has suspended operations at its Noida and Chennai plants.

Published: 25th March 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

electronics, electronics industry

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Consumer electronics and appliances makers are staring at an obvious financial slowdown as companies are forced to suspend manufacturing operations to contain the spread of the infectious coronavirus (Covid-19). Companies such as LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Havells and Godrej Appliances have temporarily shut operations till March 31 amidst a nationwide lockdown in India and will review resumption only later this month.

Japanese firm Panasonic is also closing down its production units in India, including its largest facility at Jhajjar, Haryana, where it manufactures washing machines, ACs, refrigerators and audio products. “At Panasonic, we aim to comply with all government orders, and safety of our employees and citizens at large is of paramount importance to us. In line with the current scenario, Panasonic India has taken a call to close production at our factory unit temporarily. We will keep reviewing the situation for any further actions,” said a spokesperson.

South Korean major Samsung, which manufactures a range of products such as mobile phones, refrigerators and washing machines, has suspended operations at its Noida and Chennai plants.

“As a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against Covid-19 and in compliance with directives from the government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations and have asked employees at our sales, marketing and R&D offices to work from home,” Samsung India head corporate communications Partha Ghosh said.

Similarly, LG Electronics India said it is monitoring the situation. For now, it has suspended production at its manufacturing units at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Pune.

“We have decided to suspend production in our manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida till March 25 and at Pune till March 31,” LG said.Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics, estimated a total industry loss of `300 crore in the long run due to the crisis. However, he agreed that “it’s better to cure this right now” than to continue operations.

He said he looks at 2020 as a 11-month financial year now and will try and achieve his targets in that time. Analysts say the consumer durables sector was already grappling with supply constraints since the last two months and now will be impacted more due to a shutdown of manufacturing units in China.

According to Kotak Securities, companies that may get impacted are: Havells (Lloyd), Voltas, Whirlpool and Crompton Greaves Consumer as they import lighting and switchgear products from China.Havells India said it has suspended operations at nine plants in Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan till March 31. “Our plant heads are continuously accessing the situation on ground,” a Havells spokesperson said. 

Godrej Appliances too announced closure of its factories at Mohali in Punjab and Shirwal in Maharashtra. “We at Godrej Appliances have decided to suspend manufacturing operations in Mohali and Shirwal factories, and all operations from its offices, branches and warehouses from March 22 until March 31,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive VP, Godrej Appliances.

Coca-Cola, nestle suspend ops

Beverage maker Coca-Cola said it has temporarily suspended production following the lockdown. But it will continue to produce essential beverages like water, juices, tea and coffee in a limited manner as per government guidelines. Nestle India said all operations in some locations are scaled down or suspended. It was in discussion with authorities to continue operations in factories and distribution centres where operations have been suspended, the firm said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electronics sector Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp