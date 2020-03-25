Get money in 2 clicks with a 100% digital personal loan

By Online MI

Be it a medical emergency or an unplanned home repair, you never know when you may face an urgent requirement of money. To help you get the money you need in an instant, Bajaj Finserv, India’s most diversified non-bank, offer personal loans that are ready in just two clicks – zero waiting, zero documentation, and a completely digital process!

This means you don’t need to meet any anyone or even step out of your home to access the money you need.

And what’s more, you can use this collateral-free offering to meet almost any expense. Just check your loan offer, choose your loan amount, and get the money in your bank account real time.

Read on to see how an instant personal loan offers you an affordable solution that helps you cater to your unexpected needs in a jiffy.

Personalized pre-approved offers get you funds in 20 minutes or less

All qualified customers can use their pre-approved personal loan offer to avail financing in their bank account in just 20 minutes. Bajaj Finserv offers the fastest disbursal of personal loans in India and you can make the most of this feature to address urgent expenses. No matter where you are and what you are doing, with speedy access to funds you can tackle all emergencies stress-free.

A completely paperless process gets you speedy finances

By making the entire application and verification process paperless, Bajaj Finserv ensures you can get finances quickly and without any hassles. Using your pre-approved offer, you can get your personal loan by sharing just your basic details. Instead of worrying about lengthy forms and complex paperwork, you can focus your attention to tackling your emergency.

Ample loan amount so you can meet all obligations

Apart from speed, the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan also offers you unrestricted access to funds for any use that you deem necessary. With a substantial loan amount as per your eligibility, which takes into account your income, work experience, age, and city of residence, you can address big and small needs with ease. Borrowers most commonly use funds to address home renovation expenses, children’s education needs, medical costs, travel, debt consolidation and weddings. However, you can funnel the finances to almost any purpose without restriction.

No need to pledge any collateral to get an instant personal loan

One of the most convenient aspects of this instant personal loan is that you do not need to set aside any personal or business asset as security. The collateral-free nature of this loan takes away the time spent in submitting documents and proof of ownership related to the security and the subsequent time spent in verification of asset.

No hidden fees and a competitive interest for pocket-friendly repayment

With no hidden charges, you can start paying off the loan without worrying about unexpected fees coming your way. All the charges pertaining to applying for and borrowing the loan are clearly mentioned by Bajaj Finserv online and in your loan agreement. Read through them, paying careful attention to the processing fees, bounce charges, penal interest, part-prepayment fees and foreclosure charges. An attractive rate of interest further makes the loan easy on your pocket.

Flexible repayment tenor that puts you in the driver’s seat

Bajaj Finserv allows you to choose your repayment timeline of up to 60 months, as per your comfort and income. This window gives you ample time to plan your repayment and pay EMIs that work for you in terms of your budget. Remember that while a longer tenor ensures smaller EMIs, a shorter tenor means you pay less as total interest. By choosing the right tenor, you can pay off your loan affordably and comfortably.

Offering all these advantages, the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is your ally for meeting financial shortfalls anytime, anywhere. To take the first step in securing funds, simply check your pre-approved loan offer now for a tailored deal that gives you a hassle-free approval.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No TNIE Group journalist

is involved in the creation of this content.