Coronavirus: DLF to pay salaries to daily wage workers during lockdown

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty major DLF on Friday said it will pay salaries to all daily-wage workers employed with the company or its active contractors to help them meet their daily expenses during the current nationwide lockdown.

DLF welcomed the Prime Minister's decision to impose 21 days nationwide lockdown to control spread of the coronavirus disease.

"We in DLF also feel that each Indian entity must whole-heartedly contribute to this national movement. DLF is fully committed to working with administrations in all the geographies that we operate in at present," DLF Chairman K P Singh said.

DLF will give salaries to all workers and daily-wagers working directly with DLF, or indirectly through its active contractors, the company said in a statement.

The salaries are being paid directly into their bank accounts to provide immediate funds to tide over this life threatening crisis, it added.

"We will make available all hygiene and sanitation supplements like masks, sanitizers,examination gloves, medicine supplies, etc. for the poor as called for by administrative and municipal authorities," DLF said.

To help residents, the company has deployed dedicated staff members in the condominiums in addition to staff from its facility management agencies, for the purpose of operating all services - mechanical, electrical, plumbing, STPs, and security.

The company is providing food and lodging to these staff. Allowances have also been given to them for buying provisions for their families while they are away on duty.

"Screening of residents and service-providers is being done by security staff at the entry gates. Thermal screening by hand-held thermometers is being done of all residents and entrants at the entry points or before the ramps of underground parking basements.

"Wearing of gloves and masks is compulsory and is also being facilitated where required," the company said.

DLF said it has also arranged for ambulances for any emergencies. The company has so far developed over 150 projects comprising 331 million sq ft. It has a land bank of over 190 million sq ft. DLF also has a rental portfolio of over 35 million sq ft and earns a rental income of more than Rs 3,000 crore annually.