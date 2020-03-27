Sensex recovers 1,000 points at open, Nifty at 8,985.95 levels ahead of RBI governor's press meet

By Online Desk

Benchmark indices are trading higher in on Friday ahead of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das press meet. Sensex is up 1088.15 points or at 31,034.92, and the Nifty gained points 344 points at 8,985.95 levels.

According to reports, most analysts expect the RBI to cut interest rates and announce other liquidity support measures.

While the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI originally was scheduled to meet in the first week of April, the central bank's decision to hold a briefing today, comes as a surprise.

Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened 46 paise higher at 74.69 per dollar against previous close of 75.15.