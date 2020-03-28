STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Air India pilots seek January allowance dues

Air India pilots, who are being praised across the world for rescuing stranded passengers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, are yet to receive a major portion of their January salary.  

Published: 28th March 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

An Air India flight takes off (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air India pilots, who are being praised across the world for rescuing stranded passengers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, are yet to receive a major portion of their January salary.  
An AI pilot, who requested anonymity, said they have written to higher officials to release flying allowance for January, which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the salary.

“Like everyone, we also need financial support during this difficult time. We are okay with the management deciding to cut allowances and paycheck to limit the Covid-19 impact on the airline, but not clearing previous months’ dues is too much,” he said. Indian Commercial Pilots Assosiation has recently written to Air India chairman Rajiv Bansal to immediately release flying allowance for January.

Last week, Air India informed its employees about decreasing allowances for all staff except the cabin crew by 10 per cent for three months, as it sees significant dip in revenues because of the pandemic. According to reports, Air India is expected to incur losses to the tune of Rs 30-35 crore per day following the suspension of operations, which as of now remains effective till April 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India pilots Covid19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp