Air India pilots seek January allowance dues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India pilots, who are being praised across the world for rescuing stranded passengers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, are yet to receive a major portion of their January salary.

An AI pilot, who requested anonymity, said they have written to higher officials to release flying allowance for January, which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the salary.

“Like everyone, we also need financial support during this difficult time. We are okay with the management deciding to cut allowances and paycheck to limit the Covid-19 impact on the airline, but not clearing previous months’ dues is too much,” he said. Indian Commercial Pilots Assosiation has recently written to Air India chairman Rajiv Bansal to immediately release flying allowance for January.

Last week, Air India informed its employees about decreasing allowances for all staff except the cabin crew by 10 per cent for three months, as it sees significant dip in revenues because of the pandemic. According to reports, Air India is expected to incur losses to the tune of Rs 30-35 crore per day following the suspension of operations, which as of now remains effective till April 14.