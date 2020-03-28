STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infosys terminates services of employee making inappropriate coronavirus post on social media

Infosys, in a tweet from its official handle, said the social media post by the employee is against its code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing.

Published: 28th March 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Long queues outside Rani Sarala Devi School near Ashoka Pillar by all delivery people to get their respective pass to function during the 21 day lockdown period in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Insofys software engineer who gave a call to the public to sneeze in public to spread the coronavirus has been sacked, the company said.

The tech giant, which had initially believed that it could be a case of mistaken identity, confirmed later that Mujeeb Mohammad was its employee and stated that he has been terminated from service.

"Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity," the company tweeted late on Saturday night.

The company said the social media post by the employee was against Infosys code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing.

"Infosys has a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee."

Mohammad had posted on Facebook, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus."

He was arrested on Friday night.

Infosys Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown
