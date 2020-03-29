STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Health Ministry asks over 10 domestic manufactures to produce PPE

Components of PPE are goggles, face-shield, mask, gloves, coverall/gowns (with or without aprons), head cover and shoe cover.

Published: 29th March 2020

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk at a hospital in Hyderabad

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 10 domestic manufacturers in India have been asked to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), designed to safeguard the health of medical professionals treating coronavirus patients, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said officials of the Ministry of Textiles held a series of meetings with the technical experts and the manufacturers in India.

"WHO guidelines were understood and taking into account details of this virus, the PPE guidelines were suitably amended. Over 10 domestic manufacturers in India were identified for the purpose.

They have started production also," he told reporters.

Apart from this, the government has decided to import the Personal Protective Equipment from other countries.

"In collaboration with the External Affairs Ministry, we are starting the process of importing PPE from other countries," Agarwal added.

