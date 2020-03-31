STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: ITC starts producing Savlon hand sanitisers from fragrances factory

ITC said it has redoubled efforts to ensure enhanced supply and availability of Savlon range of products in the market.

Published: 31st March 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

ITC group

ITC Ltd. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FMCG major ITC on Tuesday said it has started production of Savlon hand sanitisers from its Manpura facility in Himachal Pradesh, which has been designed to produce premium fine fragrances to meet soaring demand due to coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it has re-purposed the perfume facility to help produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon hand sanitisers as there has been an unprecedented surge in demand for hand hygiene products like sanitisers.

Commenting on the step, ITC Personal Care Products Chief Executive Sameer Satpathy said,"Addressing a larger national requirement during the coronavirus pandemic, ITC has re-purposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture Savlon hand sanitisers."

He further said: "This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour to help fight the virus and contain its spread."

ITC said it has redoubled efforts to ensure enhanced supply and availability of Savlon range of products in the market.

"This intervention will enable ITC to meet the demand surge for sanitisers in the market," the company added.

The company said it has also reduced prices of Savlon sanitisers in line with the government order and in public interest, while it has also reinforced efforts to enhance awareness about the importance of hand hygiene through campaigns across digital, print and other communication platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ITC FMCG Savlon hand sanitiser
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp