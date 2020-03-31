STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Vijay Mallya asks Finance Minister to consider his offer to repay Kingfisher Airlines' dues

Mallya also said all his companies have effectively ceased operations and manufacturing following the lockdown in India.

Published: 31st March 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, on Tuesday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider his repeated "offer to repay 100 per cent" of the amount borrowed by now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

Mallya, who is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore, also said all his companies have effectively ceased operations and manufacturing following the lockdown in India.

"I have made repeated offers to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by KFA to the Banks. Neither are Banks willing to take money and neither is the ED willing to release their attachments which they did at the behest of the Banks. I wish the FM would listen in this time of crisis," Mallya said in a series of tweets.

He further said, "Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire country. We respect that. All my companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well." Mallya sought government help and said, "we are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. Government has to help."

Asking people to stay safe and maintain social distancing "which can effectively be achieved by staying home and enjoying home time with family and pets, he said, "I am doing the same. We all have a sense of bravado but it's not worth challenging an unknown enemy which isn't Pulwama or Kargil." Mallya has challenged in the UK High Court his extradition from the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kingfisher Airlines
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp