STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio offers 100 minutes of free Talktime, 100 free SMS to help poor in lockdown

In a tweet, the company said: '10x benefits to JioPhone users when it's needed the most - 100 minutes of calls & 100 sms complimentary.'

Published: 31st March 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Tuesday offered its users 100 minutes of free talktime and 100 free SMS till April 17, 10-times more than its rival have offered as help to the distressed during nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

All JioPhone users will continue to receive incoming calls post validity of their pre-paid vouchers in recognition of the difficulty some users may face in recharging.

In a tweet, the company said: "10x benefits to JioPhone users when it's needed the most - 100 minutes of calls & 100 sms complimentary".

JioPhone users will continue to receive income calls post validity, it said with tag line 'With love, from Jio'.

With sources of livelihood shut, thousands of migrant workers fleeing cities for their hometowns soon after the unprecedented 21-day lockdown a week back to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Migrant daily wagers have been left with no source of livelihood as the lockdown shut businesses barring those classified essential services.

Mobile phone service provides have come to the aid of such by offering extended validity of recharge vouchers, that would allow free incoming calls to continue through the lockdown, as well as some free talktime.

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced an extension of the validity period of more than 8 crore pre-paid connections until April 17 and a credit of Rs 10 in talk time.

For a Rs 45 recharge voucher, the Rs 10 talktime translated into just over 6 minutes of calling at the standard tariff of Rs 1.5 per minute.

Vodafone Idea Ltd too on Tuesday offered a matching benefit but only to low-income feature phone users only.

Jio has a substantially high percentage of users that recharge online but those who did through physical retail stores had faced issues due to the current lockdown.

For such subscribers, Jio has provided alternative channels to recharge, such as UPI, ATM, SMS, Call, etc, it said.

Jio said it is going the extra mile for its JioPhone users and is providing 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS free, anywhere in the country, till 17th April 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jio Ambani Reliance Jio Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp